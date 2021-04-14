Covid Winter Grant Scheme extended with £40m extra support for bills and food

14 April 2021, 12:41

A scheme to help families with food and bills has been extended
A scheme to help families with food and bills has been extended. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A grant scheme providing help with food and bills for vulnerable households during the coronavirus pandemic has been extended.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said the Covid Winter Grant Scheme would be renamed the Covid Local Support Grant and will run until 20 June - a day before most lockdown restrictions in England are lifted.

The scheme, which allows English councils to provide support to families and individuals, was originally due to expire on 31 March but had already been extended to mid-April.

Ms Coffey told MPs the move was in recognition that "some restrictions on the economy continue".

READ MORE: UK economy grew in February during third national lockdown

She said: "The initial scheme was issued at £170million and was due to conclude at the end of March 2021.

"In the first two months of the scheme, covering December 2020 and January 2021, local authorities spent over £86million, with 94% awarded to support families with children and 96% used on the provision of food and support with utility bills.

"In the same period, nearly 2.4 million awards had been made to vulnerable households through the scheme."

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has extended the Covid Winter Grant Scheme
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has extended the Covid Winter Grant Scheme. Picture: PA Images

The first extension added an additional £59 million of support but now a further £40million has now been allocated.

The scheme, announced on 8 November, will go directly to local authorities, but with 80 per cent ring-fenced "to support with food and essential utility costs".

READ MORE: 'Consistently inactive' people at greater risk of dying from Covid, study finds

The Government sparked controversy in January when it ordered schools not to provide free school meals during the holidays and point parents to the scheme instead.

The scheme does not appear to offer the same guarantee provided by free school meal vouchers, with it instead relying on councils to "directly help the hardest-hit families" and "identify" those most in need.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Somalia's president

International outcry as Somalia’s president signs mandate extension
Breaking News

Denmark stops use of AstraZeneca jab in its Covid-19 vaccination programme
Hassan Rouhani

Iranian president calls 60% uranium enrichment ‘an answer to evil’
Boris Johnson at Wednesday's PMQs

Starmer accuses Johnson of 'blocking proper inquiry' into Greensill lobbying scandal
People storm the Capitol in Washington on January 6

Report details failings that left US Capitol Police unprepared for insurrection
Boris Johnson will be grilled by MPs at Wednesday's PMQs

Watch: Boris Johnson faces MPs at PMQs amid lobbying row

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Greensill: 'Sleazy' David Cameron acted just 'to line his pockets', says MP Rachel Reeves

Greensill: 'Sleazy' David Cameron acted just 'to line his pockets', says MP Rachel Reeves
The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government

Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government
Jim Pickard gives 'astonishing' insight into David Cameron controversy

James O'Brien hears 'astonishing' insight into David Cameron lobbying controversy
Lambeth Public Health Director explains origin of spike in South Africa Covid strain

Lambeth Public Health Director explains origin of spike in South Africa Covid strain

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London