'Shocked' Keir Starmer accuses police of 'animal cruelty' after runaway cow rammed five times with squad car

17 June 2024, 14:12 | Updated: 17 June 2024, 14:45

Keir Starmer said he was "really shocked" at the footage
Keir Starmer said he was "really shocked" at the footage. Picture: Getty/Twitter/Facebook

By Flaminia Luck

Sir Keir Starmer has described shocking footage of a police car ramming into a cow five times as "animal cruelty".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Footage initially emerged on Saturday of Surrey Police officers hitting the cow twice in a bid to restrain it before it was left wounded in a park for two hours.

In the latest video posted to social media, the cow runs around a residential area of Staines before being hit by the police car for what the Facebook user said was the "3rd or 4th attempt" and remaining on the ground for over two minutes.

On Monday, when asked by reporters in Southampton, the Labour leader said: "I was really shocked when I saw that footage and I think anybody who saw that footage would be shocked.

"I think you'll correct me if I'm wrong, the officer has been taken off frontline duties.

"But yeah, I was shocked.

"I'm 100% in agreement with the callers into LBC this morning I suspect the rest of the country do as well, by the way."

Warning: some readers may find the below footage disturbing

Footage shows one of the times Surrey Police ram escaped cow

Surrey Police have confirmed the officer who was filmed deliberately driving the vehicle into the animal has been removed from the frontline.

"I fully appreciate the distress our handling of this incident has caused and will ensure that it is thoroughly and diligently investigated," Deputy Chief Constable Nev Kemp said.

"At this time, the officer who was driving the police car has been removed from frontline duties pending the outcome of these investigations," he added.

It comes as the owner of a cow called for the officers involved to be fired.

Read more: New ‘heartbreaking’ videos show close up of ‘3rd or 4th attempt’ as police ram 4x4 into terrified cow

The footage has sparked outrage
The footage has sparked outrage. Picture: Facebook/Twitter

Police said that it had been reported to them that the cow had run at people and also damaged a car.

Kate, the partner of the farmer who owns the cow, said: "Honestly, when I saw the video, I thought he should lose his job.

"I just thought it was disgusting, I couldn't believe it," she told Sky News.

"I don't know if it was his decision to drive at the animal or whether he was instructed to, but the police, when they got out of the car looked pretty agitated themselves."

She said it was a shame she hadn't been contacted by the police about the cow or called a vet to use a tranquiliser on it.

Kate said the cow "wasn't that out of control, just spooked".

She added: "I can only imagine the police that did it have no idea about farm animals.

"Kate added that the cow may have escaped by swimming across a river next to the field it was grazing in.

Read more: Fury grows as shock footage shows police ramming escaped cow with squad car

Read more: Shock as police ram escaped cow on the street, as officers say it 'was hurt while being moved to safety'

Escaped cow that was rammed by a police car is 'one of the worst cases of animal cruelty', says campaigner

She said the cow has now been seen by a vet and is eating and drinking again, but was "really agitated" and "really scared".

"I don't know whether she will live," she said. "She could have died of the shock but hopefully she'll live."

Footage of the incident shocked viewers, with even the Home Secretary weighing in.

James Cleverly said: "I can think of no reasonable need for this action."I've asked for a full, urgent explanation for this. It appears to be unnecessarily heavy handed."

Jeremy Clarkson also weighed in on the situation on Twitter.

He said in a social media post: "I will vote for any party which stops the police from running over cows."

Read more: Alan Hansen ‘on the mend’ and sounding ‘fabulous’ says his friend Graeme Souness

Following the emergence of the footage, Surrey Police issued a statement, with the force noting it responded to reports of a loose cow in Staines-upon-Thames at around 8.55pm on Friday evening.

The police said that the "cow was running loose throughout the evening on a number of main roads and during this time, we received numerous calls from the public reporting a car being damaged and it running at members of the public.

"Given these reports, officers were extremely concerned about the public’s safety, and over a period of a number of hours tried a number of options to safely capture the cow.

"Unfortunately, these were unsuccessful, and the decision was made to stop it using a police car. This matter has been referred to our Professional Standards Department."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been notified and a voluntary referral will be made in due course."

Police officers that rammed their car into an escaped cow 'need suspending', says caller

The cow was eventually moved to a nearby farm during the early hours of June 15, according to the force, assisted by a member of the public.

Following the news, a spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: “We have been notified by Surrey Police about this incident and that a referral will be made in due course.

"When we receive it we will carry out an assessment to determine what further action is required by us.”

'Hugely distressing'

Emma Slawinski, RSPCA Director of Policy, said: "We would always recommend that, for example, police forces are trained in how to deal with animals and in fact I know that happens with a lot of particularly rural police forces. They're often in touch with farmers as well, of course, because farmers have big machinery, they might need to be moved or, you know, they tend to have good relationships with their local police force.

"So there may have been other options that could have been considered taking some expert advice, for example, but it's not really appropriate for me to comment because I don't know the circumstances here.

"All I can say from the video is that it is hugely distressing. It's horrible to watch and action does need to be taken, and it does appear to be a completely disproportionate reaction to what was happening."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

PC Edward Welch had been pursuing Joshua Dobby was driving a stolen car

Police officer found guilty of gross misconduct after joyrider killed child actor and aunt in 60mph pursuit

Mugshot of McNaughton, left, and smiling photo or Mr Coshan, right

Catfisher jailed for life after murdering retired teacher he 'lured' to flat using fake profile on gay dating site

The OceanGate submersible has five people on board

Poignant CGI shows how deep doomed Titan descended on it's ill-fated final journey to the Titanic wreck

Nigel Farage vows to fix 'broken Britain' as he launches Reform UK election 'contract'

Nigel Farage vows to fix 'broken Britain' as he launches Reform UK election 'contract'

Shanika Ocean who plays DC Anna Gilchrist in Silent Witness

Silent Witness actress tells of terror after hooded man tries to get in her car near Tower Bridge

Police were called to Blair Way, Aberavon on Monday

Man, 24, airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after dog attack

Nigel Farage confirmed his ambition to be prime minister by 2029

Nigel Farage reveals ambition to be Prime Minister by 2029 ahead of Reform UK manifesto launch

A missing American tourist has been found dead on a beach on a small Greek island west of Corfu, local media reports

American tourist who went missing on hike found dead on Greek island days after death of Dr Michael Mosley

Joshua Merchan-Nicholls

Would-be pilot needs £106,000 for flight training after losing support when company that backed him shut down

Alan won eight League titles and three European Cups with Liverpool

Alan Hansen ‘on the mend’ and sounding ‘fabulous’ says his friend Graeme Souness

French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet was one of the five passengers on board Titan

Daughter of 'Mr Titanic' killed in Titan tragedy pays tribute to father one year on from disaster

x

Greek coastguard caused dozens of deaths in Mediterranean - including nine who were deliberately thrown in water, investigation finds
Police rammed the cow

New ‘heartbreaking’ videos show close up of ‘3rd or 4th attempt’ as police ram 4x4 into terrified cow

Mr Shapps told LBC the Tories are 'underdogs'

Defence secretary says Tories are the ‘underdogs’ with weeks to go until General Election

Grant StClair-Armstrong says he was forced to stand down by the Reform UK party

Reform UK candidate resigns after blog posts calling for people to vote for British National Party emerge

THIS! has issued a recall notice to customers over its vegan chicken and bacon wrap which is sold at WHSmith

Third company recalls popular food product as a 'precautionary measure' due to possible E. coli contamination

Latest News

See more Latest News

An 84-year-old woman died a day after being admitted to hospital on Friday

Two die as ‘record-breaking’ 40C heatwave grips Greece, Cyprus and Turkey with red alert issued
The boy was killed in the incident in Carlton-in-Lindrick, near Worksop

Two men arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after 16-year-old boy was killed by a falling tree
Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage prepares to launch the hard-right party's general election manifesto

General Election LIVE: Farage launches Reform UK 'contract' in place of manifesto

Global confirms biggest ever Election coverage plans with Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer to take listeners' calls

Global confirms biggest ever Election coverage plans with Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer to take listeners' calls
A father was fined for taking his daughter out of school to attend D-Day commemorations

Father fined for taking daughter, 14, out of school to mark D-Day commemorations in France

Barack Obama grabs Joe BIden by the sleeve before walking with him off stage

US President Joe Biden, 81, appears to freeze again before Barack Obama ushers him off stage
Weather maps are turning red as a wave of heat makes a beeline for the UK, with temperatures set to soar across the country.

UK weather maps heat up as exact date 'North African plume' will see temperatures to hit 29C revealed
Conservatives have accused Keir Starmer of creating a £4.5billion tax black hole, casting doubt over their net zero spending plans.

Labour's net zero black hole? Tories accuse Starmer of £4.5bn budget shortfall as tax hikes loom
England beat Serbia 1-0 in tense first round Euro 2024 clash

England beat Serbia 1-0 after early goal from Jude Bellingham in tense first round Euro 2024 clash
England vs Serbia staring XI confirmed ahead of Three Lions' Euro 2024 clash

England vs Serbia staring XI confirmed as Gareth Southgate prepares for Three Lions' opening Euro 2024 clash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William's children have sent him a Father's Day message

'We love you papa': George, Charlotte and Louis send Prince William Father's Day message in first social media post
William and Charles have shared Father's Day messages

Prince William sends touching Father's Day message to Charles with new photo, as King also shares childhood video
Prince Louis steals the show as he dances along to bagpipes at Trooping the Colour

Prince Louis steals the show as he dances along to bagpipes on Buckingham Palace balcony

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit