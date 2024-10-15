'Urgent turnaround' needed at health watchdog as 'significant failures' emerge in damning probe

15 October 2024, 00:02

The health watchdog needs an "urgent turnaround"
The health watchdog needs an "urgent turnaround". Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The health watchdog needs an "urgent turnaround" to deal with its "significant failures", a highly critical review has found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The final report of senior NHS leader Dr Penny Dash into the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found changes were needed to "restore credibility" within health and social care.

Dr Dash interviewed more than 100 staff at the regulator, received some 125 emails and also spoke to around 200 senior managers, caregivers and clinicians in the NHS and social care, as well as patient groups.

She concluded there were serious failings in the internal workings of the CQC "which have led to a substantial loss of credibility within the health and social care sectors, a deterioration in the ability of CQC to identify poor performance and support a drive to improve quality - and a direct impact on the capacity and capability of both the social care and the healthcare sectors to deliver much-needed improvements in care."

Read more: England’s health and social care watchdog ‘not fit for purpose’, says Streeting as hospital goes unchecked for 10 years

Read more: My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life

Where could the NHS cut costs?

On poor operational performance, Dr Dash pointed to the "stark reduction in activity" highlighted in her interim report, with just 6,700 inspections and assessments carried out in 2023, compared with almost 15,800 in 2019 before the pandemic.

This has resulted in new health and care organisations joining a "backlog" to be registered by the CQC, delays in re-inspecting hospitals and units following a 'requires improvement' or 'inadequate' rating and some ratings being years old.

"The review has concluded that poor operational performance is impacting CQC's ability to ensure that health and social care services provide people with safe, effective and compassionate care, negatively impacting the opportunity to improve health and social care services and, in some cases, for providers to deliver services at all," the report said.

The study also found profound problems with IT systems introduced from 2021 by the CQC, with people saying they caused more delay and were difficult to use.

Wes Streeting
Wes Streeting. Picture: Alamy

When it came to inspections, Dr Dash found delays to producing reports, with some hospitals and care providers waiting "several months" to receive reports and ratings following assessments.

The review team heard multiple comments about poor-quality reports, including from patients, such as confusing messages and unclear findings.

Dr Dash argued there has been a "loss of expertise" among staff, including among inspectors, and concerns around the CQC's single assessment framework (SAF), which was set up to give 34 areas of care quality that could be applied to any provider of health or social care.

Her review found the SAF uses "vague language" and there is "limited information available for providers and users or patients as to what care looks like under each of the ratings categories".

Furthermore, there is "insufficient attention paid to the effectiveness of care and a lack of focus on outcomes" for users and patients.

Tom Swarbrick and Dr Alison George on the alarming expansion of physician associates in the NHS

Dr Dash found a "lack of clarity" regarding how the CQC calculates ratings and "concerning use of the outcome of previous inspections (that often took place several years ago) to calculate a current rating".

The report said "providers do not understand how ratings are calculated and, as a result, believe it is a complicated algorithm, or a 'magic box'".

In response to the review, commissioned by the previous government in May, Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: "Patient safety is the bedrock of a healthy NHS and social care system.

"That's why we are taking steps to reform the CQC, to root out poor performance and ensure patients can have confidence in its ratings once again.

"This Government will never turn a blind eye to failure. An overly complex system of healthcare regulation and oversight is no good for patients or providers.

"We will overhaul the system to make it effective and efficient, to protect patient safety."

Mr Streeting has now requested that Dr Dash carries out two further reviews, focusing on patient safety and quality.

The first will explore the remits of six organisations and examine if patient safety can be bolstered through a different approach.

The organisations include the CQC and the maternity programme, Healthwatch England, the Local Healthwatch network, the National Guardian's Office, the Health Services Safety Investigation Body, the Patient Safety Commissioner and NHS Resolution.

The second review will look at quality and governance, with the findings shaping the Government's 10-year plan to transform the health service.

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive, NHS Providers, said: "Keeping patients safe is the number one priority for NHS trust leaders.

"Trust leaders have said for some time that the regulator needs urgent reform. Restoring the CQC's credibility will take a lot of work.

"Regulation of NHS services is important but to add value it needs effective leadership, the right expertise and a focus on what really matters. We have highlighted that the CQC must concentrate more on support and improvement.

"With two new reviews announced which will focus on patient safety and quality, trust leaders are ready and willing to work with the CQC and all other key organisations as they strive to provide high-quality services for patients and in their quest to keep improving and innovating."

The CQC said in response that it would appoint at least three chief inspectors to lead on regulation and improvement of hospitals, primary care such as GP and dental services, and adult social care services.

"Consideration will also be given to whether a fourth chief inspector is needed to lead on regulation and improvement of mental health services," it said.

The current method for assessing hospitals and other organisations will also be made simpler and enable the CQC to carry out and report on inspections more quickly, it said.

The five current questions asked of NHS and social care services (safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led) will be kept, but 34 separate quality statements will be looked at to "ensure clarity and remove duplication".

The CQC also promised to improve the way it deals with the NHS and social care sector, and will pause assessment of integrated care systems (ICS) for six months.

The CQC has previously asked Professor Sir Mike Richards to carry out an internal review, which will also be published on Tuesday.

Ian Dilks, chairman of the CQC, said it accepted the Dash findings and "we will address the recommendations with urgency".

He said both the Dash review and that from Sir Mike "have reaffirmed the support for a robust health and care regulator and recognised the dedication and experience of CQC staff".

"We are committed to rebuilding trust in CQC's regulation and are taking action to make sure we have the right structure, processes, and technology in place to help us fulfil our vital role of helping people get good care and supporting providers to improve," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Bridge of Castilla-La Mancha, a cable-stayed bridge over the Tagus River, where the British man fell to his death

British man, 26, dies after falling from Spanish bridge ‘while creating content for social media’

BRITAIN-OFFBEAT-CONKERS

Totally nuts! Conker world rocked by cheating storm after men's champion found with steel conker in pocket

Scottish Daily Politics 2024

Alex Salmond's cause of death revealed after he 'died on the spot'

Exclusive
Security firm that let prisoners out of jail without proper tags slapped with six figure pound fine.

Security firm that let prisoners out of jail without proper tags slapped with six figure fine

Firm run by Captain Tom's daughter 'slips into red'

Firm run by Captain Tom's daughter 'slips into red' after £2.25m mansion removed from open housing market

Helen Davey

Devastated father of woman who died when her Ottoman bed collapsed also lost son, 16, in motorbike accident

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves makes her keynote speech during the International Investment Summit in London

Rachel Reeves poised to raise national insurance for businesses, as Tories claim manifesto breach

Brits will be given weight loss jabs to get them back to work, Wes Streeting has said

Obese jobless Brits to be given weight loss jabs in bid to 'get them back to work', Health Secretary says

Philip Schofield's mother Pat has died

Phillip Schofield's heartbreak as he announces death of 'magnificent mum' Pat

Met officers were unaware that Hezbollah is a proscribed terror group

Fury as Met officers policing London march 'unaware' that Hezbollah are proscribed terror group

Sean "Diddy" Combs performing during the MTV Video Music Awards in 2023

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexual assault by six more people, including 16-year-old boy

Ali Abbasi said he would meet Donald Trump to discuss the film

Donald Trump biopic director says 'he'd like former president for film’s marketing team' after scathing attack

Giovanni Pernice is returning to British screens

Giovanni Pernice to make UK TV comeback after being cleared in Strictly probe

Wes Streeting and Rachel Reeves

Wes Streeting says Labour are 'pro-business and pro-worker', as Rachel Reeves hints at National Insurance hike

The FA has approached Pep over the England manager job.

FA 'contact' Pep Guardiola over England manager job

The accident took place on Meacher Road

Boy and woman fight for life after school bus collides with car in horror crash in Cornwall

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rebekah Morris, 29, who died in Littlethorpe, Leicestershire, on 9 July 2022

Woman sent mum picture of cows just moments before she was trampled to death whilst walking her dog
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with the Europa Clipper spacecraft aboard launches from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral on October 14

Rocket blasts off to Jupiter moon to investigate 'potential for habitable worlds beyond Earth'
Experts say it's rare to find human remains inside tombs at Al-Khazneh

Could this be the Holy Grail? New secret tomb in ancient city of Petra may hold key to millennia-old secrets
Sara Sharif

Timeline of 'campaign of abuse' suffered by 10-year-old Sara Sharif before death

Labour has announced a £1.1billion investment into Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport reveals plans for £1.1 billion expansion

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead at her home in Woking

Horror injuries of schoolgirl Sara Sharif revealed in court - as three family members stand trial for her murder
Keir Starmer has ruled out slavery reparations

Keir Starmer rules out slavery reparations ahead of Commonwealth summit

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead at her home in Woking

Father of Sara Sharif left note next to 10-year-old girl's body saying ‘I lost it’

The 24-year-old was shot through a windscreen by Martyn Blake, now 40, on September 5, 2022.

Officer accused of Chris Kaba killing believed there was ‘imminent threat to life’ when he opened fire
The duo have insisted the 'hand incident' was a joke

Strictly Come Dancing's Wynne Evans is 'heartbroken' over reaction to 'hand incident'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince Of Wales And The Duchess Of Cornwall Attend "A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills"

King Charles to be snubbed by senior Australian politicians in major overseas trip

Charles told anti-monarchists he will not intervene if a vote is held

King Charles 'won't stand in way' if Australia chooses to axe monarchy and become republic

The Princess of Wales laughs during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate meets families of Southport stabbing victims in first engagement since cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit