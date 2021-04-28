Crawley College: Teenager charged over incident that sparked armed police response

Armed police were dispatched to the scene at Crawley College. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

A teenager has been charged after an armed incident where students were evacuated from Crawley College.

Police said Sandijs Dreimanis, 18, is to appear in court later today.

Students and staff were seen leaving the college in West Sussex with hands on their heads after shots were heard on Monday.

Large numbers of armed officers were dispatched to the scene after 3.10pm.

A teacher and their colleague who were injured tackling an armed suspected were praised by police.

Dreimanis, of Crawley, was charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of a bladed article on a school premises, Sussex Police said on Wednesday.

He was remanded to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court later on Wednesday.

Officers attended after reports of gunshots. Picture: PA

Vicki Illingworth, Crawley College principal, said on Tuesday: "Our college community was shaken by the actions that occurred yesterday afternoon.

"I cannot praise the courage, resilience and support shown by our staff enough.

"They have been incredible and the care and compassion they shared with our students and with each other continues to fill me with admiration.

"We can confirm two members of our staff did sustain some minor injuries, which were not gunshot wounds.

"Their heroic actions, and the rapid response of emergency services, helped to protect our college community."