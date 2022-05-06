Crawley Town FC manager leaves club over allegations of racism towards his own players

6 May 2022, 19:01

The club 'mutually agreed' to part ways with John Yems.
The club 'mutually agreed' to part ways with John Yems. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Crawley Town FC have announced the departure of manager John Yems following an investigation into claims that he used discriminatory language and behaviour against his own players.

Yems was suspended by the League Two club last month following what it described as "serious and credible" allegations made against the 62-year-old.

A club statement on Friday confirmed the departure of Yems but did not allude to the allegations and said the move was made by mutual consent.

Assistant manager Lewis Young will continue to serve as interim manager for the remainder of the current season.

Meanwhile, the club has begun its global search for a new manager.

Preston Johnson, co-chairman of the club, said: "We're looking forward to the next era of Crawley Town Football Club. 

"We have an opportunity to build on more than 125 years of rich history and take this club to the next level.

"We're eager to partner with our players and supporters as we build a team and community that Red Devils fans can continue to be proud of — both on and off the pitch."

Yems' alleged conduct is being investigated by the Football Association, which issued a statement on the issue on Wednesday.

It said: "We are aware of allegations made against Crawley manager John Yems.

"We are treating the allegations extremely seriously and are currently conducting an investigation into them.

"We cannot comment further until that has concluded."

The allegations against Yems included the use of discriminatory language towards black and Asian players at the club, and segregation of the training ground, the Daily Mail reported.

Yems was appointed manager in December 2019 and guided the club to two consecutive 12th place finishes, the position they currently hold with one game remaining.

Supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron Mostofsky, right, who is identified in his arrest warrant, walk down the stairs outside the Senate Chamber in the US Capitol in Washington on January 6 2021

Man who stormed US Capitol in caveman costume gets prison sentence
A fisherman waits to pull his net back on to his boat in Caracol Bay, alongside Three Bays National Park, in Cap Haitien, Haiti

African countries turning to mangrove forest projects to combat climate woes
Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol

‘We’re so sorry’: Mariupol steel plant evacuees feel relief and grief
A shipment containing cocaine seized in the Swiss town of Romont

Cocaine found in coffee beans shipment at Nespresso warehouse in Switzerland
A woman walks past tanks of the Donetsk People’s Republic militia in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic, eastern Ukraine

Fresh effort races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant

Russian navy missile cruiser Moskva on patrol in December 2015

US shared intelligence before Ukraine sank Russian warship, says official
John Lee attends his 2022 chief executive electoral campaign rally in Hong Kong

China to install former security chief John Lee as Hong Kong leader
Sri Lankan protesters demand the resignation of the government in Colombo

Sri Lankan police use tear gas on protesters near parliament

Violinist Vera Lytovchenko in a cellar with her violin in Kharkiv, Ukraine

More than 200 artists join Ukrainian violinist in music video collaboration

