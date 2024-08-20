Mum, 19, stabbed to death outside Crawley train station named and pictured as family pays tribute to 'much-loved daughter'

Stephanie Marie is described as a "much-loved daughter, sister and mother". Picture: Sussex Police

By Flaminia Luck

A woman who was stabbed to death outside a train station in West Sussex on Sunday morning, has been named and pictured for the first time.

Stephanie Marie was found dead in the station car park at around 7.10am.

Police had been called to Station Way to a report of an altercation between a man and a woman.

A man from Crawley was located quickly in Stephenson Road and arrested.

Jason Pascal Flore, 26, of no fixed abode, has now been charged with murder. He appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Stephanie's family have said life will "never be the same".

Stephanie was found dead in the station car park. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, they said: “Stephanie was a much-loved daughter, sister and mother. We are devastated that her young life has been ended in this way.

"She had her whole life ahead of her.

"At school she excelled at sport and loved basketball, football and gymnastics.

"We will miss her so much. Life will never be the same.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Sam Blackburn said: “Our specialist officers are supporting Stephanie’s family and friends.

"Please can we ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

“We continue to urge anyone with any information which could aid our investigation to get in touch with us.”

Superintendent Rachel Swinney added: “This is a tragic incident that has seen a young woman lose her life, and we are working hard to understand exactly what has happened.

“Officers were able to swiftly bring a suspect into custody and we are not currently searching for anyone else.

“There will now be an increased police presence in what is a busy area of Crawley as we carry out our enquiries. I would urge anyone with any concerns to please speak to an officer at the scene.

“Similarly, anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Venn.”