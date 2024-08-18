Woman stabbed to death outside railway station as 26-year-old man arrested for murder

The woman was stabbed near Crawley Station. Picture: Google Maps/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A woman was stabbed to death outside a train station in West Sussex on Sunday morning, with a 26-year-old man arrested for murder.

Police said they were called out to an altercation between a man and a woman in Crawley at 7.10 on Sunday morning.

When they got there officers found a woman who had been stabbed.

Paramedics tried to save her life but she died at the scene on Station Way.

The suspect was arrested not long afterwards.

Sussex Police said in a statement: "Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following an incident in Crawley this morning.

"Officers were called to Station Way at around 7.10am to a report of an altercation between a man and a woman.

"The area was searched and a woman was found in a car park nearby with stab injuries. She was treated by paramedics, but was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

"A wider search was launched to locate a suspect, and a 26-year-old man from Crawley was located quickly in Stephenson Road and arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time."

Superintendent Rachel Swinney added: “This is a tragic incident that has seen a young woman lose her life, and we are working hard to understand exactly what has happened.

“Officers were able to swiftly bring a suspect into custody and we are not currently searching for anyone else.

“There will now be an increased police presence in what is a busy area of Crawley as we carry out our enquiries. I would urge anyone with any concerns to please speak to an officer at the scene.

“Similarly, anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Venn.”