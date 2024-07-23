‘Crazy’ welfare system needs reform, Labour adviser warns Government, as he says ‘force long-term sick into work’

23 July 2024, 23:57

The 'crazy' welfare system needs reform, former Labour health secretary warns the Government
The 'crazy' welfare system needs reform, former Labour health secretary warns the Government. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The long-term sick must be forced to look for work in order to reduce the country’s costly welfare bill and ‘toxic’ reliance on immigration, a key Labour adviser has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alan Milburn, who served as health secretary under Tony Blair, said fundamental reform of the ‘crazy’ welfare system is needed as he presented a report alongside Liz Kendall, the work and pensions secretary.

Mr Milburn claimed 70% of those who are economically inactive want to work but are unable to do so due to either a lack of support or requirement, The Times reports.

Data shows as many as 2.8 million people are economically inactive due to long-term sickness. Overall, 9.4 million people are neither in employment nor looking for work.

Getting these people back into work is the “only route to higher levels of economic growth”, Mr Milburn claimed.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall
Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall. Picture: Getty

Ms Kendall, meanwhile, acknowledged that in order to achieve long-term economic growth, Labour must ‘get Britain working’.

“There have always been conditions to look for work and consequences if you don’t, that won’t change. But I want to see a much greater focus on that upfront help and support,” Ms Kendall said alongside the former health secretary.

“I think we’ve had too much of a focus on clampdowns rather than the help and support people really need to get into work.”

Read More: 'There's also a cost to no deal': Treasury minister hints at above-inflation pay rise for public sector workers

Read More: Former Home Secretary James Cleverly announces Tory leadership bid

Laying out her plans, Ms Kendall said job seekers will still be obligated to engage with support, look for work, and take jobs when they are offered.

But she said more attention would also be paid to wider issues - such as health, skills, childcare and transport - that play a role in determining whether people can get work, stay in work and succeed in their work.

Labour's goal to reach an 80% employment rate would currently mean getting 2 million more people back into work, she said.

The plans include an overhaul of job centres to create a careers service that merges JobCentre Plus and the National Careers Service as well as a "youth guarantee" to offer training to 18- to 21-year-olds.

The Government will also transfer powers to local areas, in what Ms Kendall called "a fundamental shift in the balance of power and resources" to mayors and local areas to lead work, health and skills plans for the economically inactive.

Ms Kendall added: “Spiralling economic inactivity is bad for individuals, many of whom want to work, it’s bad for employers who are desperate to recruit, and it is bad for our public services.”

The work and pension secretary also criticised the language of the last Conservative government, who she claims used “divisive rhetoric”, including by labelling Brits as “scroungers”.

“It did absolutely nothing to actually get Britain working again,” she added.

Former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn
Former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn. Picture: Alamy

Mr Milburn clakms his findings could lead to 4.5 million people going back into the workplace.

“The officially unemployed are outnumbers now six to one by people who are economically inactive, who have no engagement with job centres. This is crazy.”

“We’ve got to have a two-way street,” he added. “The state will provide more help, greater personalisation, better integration for example of health and employment support services.

“But if you’re on state benefits, and economically inactive, you have a duty to engage with those better services.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A soldier is fighting for his life

British soldier fighting for life after being 'stabbed in frenzied attack outside barracks' - as man, 24, arrested

14 passengers made it onto a life raft

At least six dead and seven missing after fishing boat sinks 200 miles off Falkland Islands

Charlotte Dujardin, Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian, has pulled out of Paris 2024

Britain’s Charlotte Dujardin ‘whipped horse 24 times like an elephant in the circus’, claims lawyer

Roberta Taylor was diagnosed with pneumonia after a fall two months ago

EastEnders and The Bill star Roberta Taylor dies aged 76 from infection caused by fall

Kamala Harris raises her arms against a backdrop of US flags

Kamala Harris kicks off campaign for US president with rally in Wisconsin

A line of traffic against a red background

Wildfires send thousands fleeing from Canadian Rockies’ national park

Former Home Secretary James Cleverly has announced he will stand in the Conservative Party leadership contest.

Former Home Secretary James Cleverly announces Tory leadership bid

Kamala Harris

‘A fight for the future’: Kamala Harris vows to take on Donald Trump’s ‘extremist’ agenda in first campaign rally speech

Police help a man out of a police vehicle

Man faces murder charges after mass shooting in Croatia nursing home

Labour has seen off a potential rebellion on the two-child benefit cap

Keir Starmer suspends seven rebel Labour MPs who voted to get rid of two-child benefit cap

Spain and Manchester City star Rodri has been charged by UEFA after he chanted about Gibraltar during a Euro 2024 victory event.

Manchester City star Rodri charged by UEFA over Gibraltar chants during EURO 2024 celebrations

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Delaware

Joe Biden seen for first time since quitting presidential race as Democrats rally behind Kamala Harris

Robert Hammond, 47, faced a "surging mountain of debt and financial pressures"

Mortgage broker who murdered his wife to cash in on her life insurance and pay off £300,000 debt jailed for 24 years

Exclusive
Michael Marmot said the cap was 'almost a form of eugenics'

Two-child benefit cap amounts to eugenics, public health expert claims ahead of MPs' vote

nna Holland and Phoebe Plummer are accused of throwing two cans of soup at the legendary painting

Tomato soup acted 'like paint stripper' in Just Stop Oil Van Gogh protest, court hears

Crowd of people on a hillside

Death toll in Ethiopia mudslides rises to 229 as search operations continue

Latest News

See more Latest News

Charlotte Dujardin, Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian, has pulled out of Paris 2024

Team GB’s Charlotte Dujardin suspended after video shows her ‘hitting horse’s legs’

"Short-tempered" cyclist Ahmed Chakile Gonladieu (left) has been jailed for at least 27 years for fatally stabbing Alexandros Josephs (inset) after he knocked over his bike

'Short-tempered' cyclist jailed for at least 27 years for fatally stabbing a BMW driver who knocked over his bike
Wesley Akum-Ojong

Oxford University student, 19, who died after 'jumping in River Thames' while celebrating exam results named
Head shot of a woman speaking into a microphone

Secret Service director resigns after Donald Trump assassination attempt

The new head of the British army has said that the UK has three years to prepare for war

Three years to prepare for war: New head of British army says UK's fighting force needs to double
Charlotte Dujardin, Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian, has pulled out of Paris 2024

Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian Charlotte Dujardin pulls out of Paris games after 'error of judgement'
An Australian woman claims she was raped by five men in Paris

Australian woman 'raped by five men in Paris' just days before start of Olympics, as police hunt attackers
Kimberly Cheatle admitted "full responsibility" for the attempt on Trump's life.

Secret Service boss Kimberly Cheatle resigns after Trump assassination fiasco

An empty tree-lined street in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone ‘coup’ leader sentenced to 182 years in prison

The former police watchdog chief has been found not guilty of raping and molesting two 14-year-old girls

Former police watchdog chief found not guilty of raping and molesting two 14-year-old girls

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit