Creating 'mirror bacteria' could cause 'unprecedented risk' and wipe out life on earth, scientists warn

Scientists claim there's an 'unprecedented risk' to life caused by 'mirror life' research. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Scientists have warned against the dangers of 'mirror life' bacteria, warning that it could endanger life.

'Mirror' bacteria is comprised of lab-made 'mirror images' of molecules found in nature.

Renowned scientists from the international group of Nobel laureates have cautioned against the creation of such microbes, believing that the synthetic organisms could cause an 'unprecedented risk' to life.

They warn that there's a risk that mirror bacteria could establish itself in the environment - this could then position humans, animals, and plants at risk of 'lethal infections.'

Scientists have urged researchers to stop studying mirror bacteria. Image: DNA. Picture: Alamy

'Unprecedented'

Prof Vaughn Cooper, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Pittsburgh, said: “The threat we’re talking about is unprecedented.

“Mirror bacteria would likely evade many human, animal and plant immune system responses and in each case would cause lethal infections that would spread without check.”

A mirror microbe may take at least a decade to build but a group of 38 scientists expressed 'serious concerns' about the organisms, asking scientists to cease their research.

The group has also urged funders to stop supporting the research.

'Mirror'

In the same way a left hand is the mirror image of the right, there are also left and right-handed versions of biological molecules - referred to as 'mirror molecules.'

The double-helix of the DNA is right-handed while proteins are comprised of left-handed amino acids.

There is no known cause as to why nature functions in this way.

Scientists are concerned about 'mirror' bacteria. Picture: Alamy

Mirror molecules research has led experts to study their use in therapies for chronic and hard-to-treat diseases, while mirror microbes could be used in bioproduction facilities.

The concerns about the bacteria were raised in a 299-page report in Science - a journal.

Among other concerns about mirror bacteria include the ability to 'safely' contain the microbes. Experts believe antibiotics are likely to be ineffective.

Writing in Science, the authors say: “Unless compelling evidence emerges that mirror life would not pose extraordinary dangers, we believe that mirror bacteria and other mirror organisms, even those with engineered biocontainment measures, should not be created.

“We therefore recommend that research with the goal of creating mirror bacteria not be permitted, and that funders make clear that they will not support such work.”

Professor Paul Fremont at Imperial College London - who was not involved in the research - praised the study for its “responsible research and innovation."

"Whilst the authors clearly point out the need for an open and transparent debate on the development of mirrored living organisms, there is also a need to identify the promise and positive uses of mirror chemistry in biological systems, albeit in a limited and perhaps future regulated manner," he told The Guardian.