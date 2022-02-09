Cressida Dick given 'days and weeks' to clean up Met racism and misogyny or she's out

9 February 2022, 10:24 | Updated: 9 February 2022, 11:25

Cressida Dick has come under fire over the report
Cressida Dick has come under fire over the report. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has "days and weeks" to save her job after a report found racism and misogyny in the force, Sadiq Khan has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Mayor of London put the commissioner "on notice" last week after a police watchdog uncovered a culture of "disgusting" rape threats, racist abuse and vile jokes about the holocaust among a group of officers at Charing Cross police station.

Mr Khan told LBC today: "The reason I am so angry and disgusted at the revelations at Charing Cross is these aren't isolated, these aren't historic.

"They affect 14 police officers, nine of whom are still working, I'm still waiting for the Commissioner to come back to me, I meet her regularly so I'm sure I'll be seeing her later on this week."

READ MORE: Killer cop Wayne Couzens 'seriously ill' in jail after being struck down with Covid

READ MORE: Health minister sorry for staying in meeting despite testing positive for Covid

He added: "She'll come back to me with a response to the two big questions that I've put to the Commissioner.

"What are your plans to urgently address issues of racism, sexism, misogyny, homophobia, anti-Semitism and the like.

"Secondly, what are your immediate plans to win back the trust and confidence particularly amongst those Londoners who’ve had their confidence knocked and some shattered by the actions of the police."

He also told the BBC Ms Dick had "days and weeks" to come up with the plans.

The police watchdog said a series of investigations had found evidence of bullying and a shocking culture of racist abuse and misogyny within the ranks of the Metropolitan Police at the central London station.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it believed the "incidents are not isolated or simply the behaviour of a few bad apples".

Mr Khan added it was "possible to recognise how brilliant our police can be, how brave they can be, but also accept there are serious problems in relation to what the IOPC report showed".

He promised to tell Londoners what his reponse to the Commissioner is when she gets back to him.

He said: "Let's wait and see what she says, I do believe in due process, I set these challenges for the Commissioner and she will come back to me in due course and give her response."

He added: "Because I am so concerned about Londoners not having trust and confidence in the police service they should have I want to be as much transparent as possible because I want to win back the trust and confidence that's been lost."

Operation Hotton began in March 2018 and found text and WhatsApp messages between officers which were highly sexualised, discriminatory or referred to violence, which they tried to defend as "banter".

An investigation discovered numerous messages about rape and 'raping' each other, with one officer sending messages saying "I would happily rape you" to a female colleague.

One police officer was referred to as "mcrapey raperson" in a WhatsApp exchange.

When colleagues were asked to explain the nickname, they said there were rumours about him bringing a woman back to the police station for sex. Another colleague said he thought the nickname related to "harassing" women.

READ MORE: 'No place for such abhorrent violence': Minister condemns Kurt Zouma cat kicking video

READ MORE: Brexit 'caused business more problems despite promises of being freed from EU burden'

Officers also joked about attending a festival dressed as known sex offenders.

The investigation also found evidence of discriminatory and offensive behaviour and messages being shared.

Black and Asian police officers spoke of being ostracised and investigators uncovered messages mocking non-Christian religions, the Black Lives Matter movement, people with disabilities, racism and homophobia.

One remark uncovered was a vile anti-Semitic joke about killing flies.

Labour's Shadow Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, said the Home Office had to take responsibility for ensuring standards are met across the force.

She said: "This kind of abuse, racism, misogyny, bullying and disrespect is a disgrace and should never have any place within policing, where the highest standards must always be maintained. It must be rooted out swiftly wherever it is found.

"While the IOPC has made important and welcome recommendations and some action has been taken, this does not go far enough.

"There needs to be action by police forces to ensure that training and vetting are improved, that a strong culture of respect is always maintained, and that the use of social media is reviewed and, where necessary, overhauled."

She added that the Home Office "must not stand back and leave it to individual forces".

"Ministers need to take responsibility for ensuring the highest standards are always met across policing and must ensure the College of Policing and police forces work together on the action needed," she said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

France is set to ease travel requirements for vaccinated travellers

France to relax travel restrictions for fully vaccinated in half-term boost for Brits

Wayne Couzens was handed a whole life term for Sarah Everard's murder

Killer cop Wayne Couzens 'seriously ill' in jail after being struck down with Covid

Gillian Keegan apologised for staying in a meeting after testing positive for Covid

Health minister sorry for staying in meeting despite testing positive for Covid

The alleged rape took place in business class on a United Airlines flight to Heathrow

Brit arrested at Heathrow after woman was 'raped in business class on flight from US'

Brexit has caused more problems for business, a report has found

Brexit 'caused business more problems despite promises of being freed from EU burden'

The NHS Covid recovery plan has been slammed for "not being ambitious enough"

NHS backlog cannot be blamed on Brexit staff departures, health minister insists

The Foreign Office has been a "target of a serious cyber security incident"

Foreign Office forced to pay £467k to bolster security after 'serious' cyber attack

Mason James Cowgill has been jailed for eight months

Driver jailed after swigging Bollinger Champagne behind wheel of work van

Ramarni Crosby, 16, was killed in Stratton Road, Gloucester.

Three more teenagers arrested over murder of boy, 16, days before Christmas

A UK ticket holder has won the first EuroMillions Superdraw of 2022

UK winner comes forward to claim £109.9m EuroMillions jackpot

Kate Forbes has revealed she’s expecting her first child

Scotland's finance secretary announces pregnancy and will take maternity leave

Three popular holiday destinations for Brits have cut their travel restrictions.

Three popular holiday destinations cut Covid travel restrictions for Brits

Cameron Kalani was handed a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months

Buckingham Palace intruder who scaled wall with knife and cocaine spared jail

Rebekah Vardy said it was "war" after Coleen Rooney publicly accused her fellow footballer's wife of leaking stories to the press, the High Court has heard.

'Wagatha Christie': Vardy's agent admitted leaking story in WhatsApp messages, court hears

The health secretary said there "is now a considerable Covid backlog of elective care"

NHS waiting times will not start to go down until 2024, Sajid Javid warns

Boris Johnson has carried out a mini reshuffle to his top team, naming Jacob Rees-Mogg as Brexit Minister and Mark Spencer as Leader of the Commons

Boris's Partygate reshuffle: PM moves ministers to reignite his premiership

Latest News

See more Latest News

Indonesia Crocodile

Crocodile freed from tyre stuck on its neck for six years

A member of staff collects a PCR test at a site in Malmo, Sweden

Sweden ends Covid testing as pandemic restrictions lifted

Germany Truck Rams Cars

31 vehicles damaged as truck driver crashes through red light
Ed Stewart uses a brush and a vacuum to clean the hatch of Apollo 16

Workers clean Apollo 16 spaceship ahead of 50th anniversary

A moose stands over a dog sled team

Four dogs injured as moose attacks sled team

A woman crosses the street in front of vehicles parked as part of the trucker protest, Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in Ottawa.

Covid-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada and US
Obit Douglas Trumbull

Blade Runner special effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull dies aged 79
Colombia Mudslide

Mudslide kills at least 14 people in Colombia

Retired pope Benedict XVI

Retired pope asks pardon for handling of abuse cases but admits no wrongdoing
Emmanuel Macron with Volodymyr Zelensky

Putin told me Russia will not escalate Ukraine crisis, says Macron

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Simply a pain': Brexit-deceived exporter slams 'staggering and obscene' costs

'I was an idiot': Exporter who 'bought' Brexit slams 'staggering and obscene' costs
Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/02 | Watch again

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister would not have made Savile slur but 'PM was right to examine Starmer's record'
Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing

Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing
Joe Rogan 'racial slur' will 'do more damage than Covid disinformation'

Joe Rogan 'racial slur' will 'do more damage than Covid disinformation'
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/02 | Watch again

UK 'leads the charge' in demonising trans people, Natasha Devon declares

UK 'leads the charge' in demonising trans people, Natasha Devon declares
Jonathan Pie: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'technically very well written'

Jonathan Pie: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'technically very well written'
James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic FA Cup effort

James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic cup effort

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police