Cressida Dick quit Met after Sadiq Khan's ultimatum to sack scandal-hit officers

17 February 2022, 08:29 | Updated: 17 February 2022, 08:38

Cressida Dick and Sadiq Khan
Cressida Dick and Sadiq Khan. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Cressida Dick quit the Met after being ordered by Sadiq Khan to sack the officers involved in the Charing Cross police station scandal or face suspension herself.

The commissioner resigned last week hours after saying she would stay on after losing the confidence of the Mayor following a string of high-profile crisis to hit the beleaguered force.

While Mr Khan categorically denies threatening the outgoing chief, Dame Cressida is said to have spoken of it in a video call last week, where she explained her departure to more than 100 officers, the Times reported.

She told them how the mayor was left furious by the revelations that officers from Charing Cross had exchanged violently racist, misogynist and homophobic messages exchanged by officers.

He was particularly angry that nine officers kept their jobs and two had even been promoted, the paper reported. 

Dame Cressida is then said to have tried to explain how the police watchdog was responsible for the process and officers who had only been charged with lower level disciplinary offences could not be sacked.

However, this failed to satisfy the mayor, who would swiftly then announce his lack of faith in her ability to run the Met.

Her resignation has since seen already-strained tensions between the force and City Hall pushed further, with some senior figures said to be concerned over what they believe to be political interference.

Earlier this week the Met Police Federation declared it has "no faith'" in Mr Khan after his "very public ousting" of Dame Cressida warning morale among officers had hit "rock bottom".

The body representing more than 31,000 rank-and-file police officers claimed made Mr Khan's actions have 'undermined the professional, dedicated and incredibly difficult work of tens of thousands of hard-working and brave police officers from across the capital'. 

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Countdown to war? Ukraine blames Russian-backed forces for shell attack on school

A second storm will hit the UK on Thursday night

Storm Eunice: 'Very rare' danger to life warning possible as thousands still without power

Weather

James Heappey speaks to LBC

Royal Navy ships patrolling Channel 'too high' to block migrant boats, minister admits

zahawi

War on woke in the classroom: Teachers banned from discussing 'contested' political topics

Exclusive
Questions are being raised about the effectiveness of police disciplinary procedures.

Met self-referrals to watchdog halved in 3 years despite string of scandals, LBC reveals

Breaking
Simon Nellist was killed by a shark on Wednesday

British husband-to-be killed by 4m great white shark while training for charity swim

The Queen reportedly donated £2m to Virginia Giuffre's charity

Queen 'gave £2m to Virginia Giuffre's charity' as part of Andrew's £12m settlement

Armed Forces minister James Heappey warned of the constant threat from Russia.

Back to the Cold War: Russian threat could last a generation, Minister warns

Ioan Gruffudd has filed a restraining order against wife Alice Evans

Ioan Gruffudd files restraining order against wife Alice Evans over false allegation fears

Love Thy Neighbour star Jack Smethurst has died aged 89

Tributes pour in after Love Thy Neighbour star Jack Smethurst dies aged 89

Chanz Maximen carried out two separate knife attacks.

Bristol teen given life sentence after a series of 'terrifying' random knife attacks

Ominous golf ball shaped clouds were spotted in the skies above Glasgow

Freak 'ball-shaped' clouds appear over Glasgow as UK braces for Storm Dudley

Weather

PC William Sampson has been found dead weeks before he was due to stand trail for hitting a teenage football fan

Police officer filmed hitting teenage football fan with baton found dead weeks before trial
A trampoline halted the train in Wales.

Trampoline on tracks halts train as Storm Dudley batters UK, and Eunice still to come

Weather

A man has been jailed for sending anti-Semitic letters to Lord Alan Sugar

Self-confessed 'Jew hater' locked up after sending anti-Semitic letters to Lord Alan Sugar

The club received this letter from Town fan Joe, aged 6 and a half.

Boy, 6, whose mum struggles to afford food, sends 26p to Swindon Town player

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 'Bangkok' sign on the Thai capital's sky train track

It’s still Bangkok: Thailand ends confusion over capital’s name change
Vietnam's Communist Party central committee meets in Hanoi

Rights group documents ‘suppression of fundamental liberties’ in Vietnam
France Mali

France to withdraw troops from Mali but remain in West Africa
The scene of the crash

Plane crashes into lorry on North Carolina highway

Ilir Meta

Albanian court overturns president’s impeachment

Patients lie on hospital beds in a holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong

Covid surge among prisoners fuels Hong Kong’s virus outbreak

Brazil Mudslides

Dozens still missing after Brazil mudslides kill at least 94

Karen Andrews

Australia to list Hamas and US far-right group as terrorists

Australian Defence Force and Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade crisis personnel stand amid the rubble outside a house in Tonga

Tonga still needs over £66 million to start repairs from volcano and tsunami
Ukrainian troops take part in a military drill outside the city of Rivne, Ukraine

Russia accused by US of adding 7,000 more troops to Ukraine border

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Who are these people?': Former Transport Minister calls for reduced Royal family

'Who are these people?': Ex-Transport Minister calls for reduced Royal family
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/02 | Watch again

Mother of slain Joanne Tulip speaks to LBC as murderer faces parole

Mum shares agony with LBC as daughter's killer faces parole

James O'Brien baffled by Oliver Dowden's 'painful woke psychodrama' speech

James O'Brien baffled by Oliver Dowden's 'painful woke psychodrama' speech
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', concerned parents tell LBC

Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', parents tell LBC
Ukraine crisis: You've got to decide which side you're on in this, says Iain Dale

Ukraine crisis: You've got to decide which side you're on in this, says Iain Dale
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/02 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/02 | Watch again

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care
James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers

James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police