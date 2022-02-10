Breaking News

Met chief Cressida Dick quits after telling LBC she would stay as scandals engulf force

Dame Cressida Dick has resigned as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Dame Cressida Dick has resigned as the Metropolitan Police Commissioner with "huge sadness" just hours after she told LBC she would defy critics and stay on.

The under-fire commissioner resigned on Thursday evening, expressing her "huge sadness" that the Mayor of London has lost confidence in her leadership.

Dame Cressida said in a statement: "It is with huge sadness that following contact with the Mayor of London today, it is clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue.

"He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.

"At his request, I have agreed to stay on for a short period to ensure the stability of the Met and its leadership while arrangements are made for a transition to a new Commissioner. Undertaking this role as a servant of the people of London and the UK has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life."

Read more: Defiant Cressida Dick vows not to quit claiming the Met is better than before

Her resignation comes hours after she insisted she had "absolutely no intention" of quitting her job as the Met's top cop - despite a string of criticism of her tenure.

She was tight lipped on Thursday morning as she was asked about her plan for improving London's police force by LBC's correspondent Matthew Thompson.

The commissioner refused to reply when asked if she lost the confidence of the Mayor of London.

She was put "on notice" by Sadiq Khan after her force was embroiled in yet another round of controversy after a report found racism and misogyny in the force.

Read more: Cressida Dick given 'days and weeks' to clean up Met racism and misogyny or she's out

Mr Khan said in a statement on Thursday: “Last week, I made clear to the Metropolitan Police Commissioner the scale of the change I believe is urgently required to rebuild the trust and confidence of Londoners in the Met and to root out the racism, sexism, homophobia, bullying, discrimination and misogyny that still exists.

“I am not satisfied with the Commissioner’s response.

“On being informed of this, Dame Cressida Dick has said she will be standing aside. It’s clear that the only way to start to deliver the scale of the change required is to have new leadership right at the top of the Metropolitan Police.

Read more: Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns

“I would like to thank Dame Cressida Dick for her 40 years of dedicated public service, with the vast majority spent at the Met where she was the first woman to become Commissioner. In particular, I commend her for the recent work in helping us to bring down violent crime in London – although of course there is more to do.

“I want to put on the record again that there are thousands of incredibly brave and decent police officers at the Met who go above and beyond every day to help keep us safe, and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude.

“I will now work closely with the Home Secretary on the appointment of a new Commissioner so that we can move quickly to restore trust in the capital’s police service while keeping London safe.”

The Mayor of London put the commissioner "on notice" last week after a police watchdog uncovered a culture of "disgusting" rape threats, racist abuse and vile jokes about the holocaust among a group of officers at Charing Cross police station.

Mr Khan told LBC last week: "The reason I am so angry and disgusted at the revelations at Charing Cross is these aren't isolated, these aren't historic.

"They affect 14 police officers, nine of whom are still working, I'm still waiting for the Commissioner to come back to me, I meet her regularly so I'm sure I'll be seeing her later on this week."

The police watchdog said a series of investigations had found evidence of bullying and a shocking culture of racist abuse and misogyny within the ranks of the Metropolitan Police at the central London station.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it believed the "incidents are not isolated or simply the behaviour of a few bad apples".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter: "Dame Cressida has served her country with great dedication and distinction over many decades. I thank her for her role protecting the public and making our streets safer."

This story is being updated.