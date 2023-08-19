Crew member dies after plunging from cruise ship docked at UK pier

19 August 2023, 20:53

Emergency services were called to reports of a man overboard at Saltburn Pier in Invergordon, Ross-shire, at around 11am on Friday,
Emergency services were called to reports of a man overboard at Saltburn Pier in Invergordon, Ross-shire, at around 11am on Friday,. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A man has fallen to his death after tumbling from a cruise ship docked at UK pier.

The cruise firm today confirmed the death of the as yet unnamed individual.

The man fell from the Viking Mars cruise ship and was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was later pronounced dead.

A Viking spokesman said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm a crew member passed away following an incident in Scotland on 18 August.

The spokesperson for added the travel company shared their "deepest sympathies" with the man's family.

The group emphasised the continued focus "remains on the safety and wellbeing" of those on board its vessels.

"Our operations team is working with local authorities to determine how this occurred."

Following the incident, a Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 11am on Friday, 18 August, 2023, police received a report of a man having fallen from a ship at Saltburn Pier in Invergordon.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken by helimed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary."

It's but the latest fatality aboard a working cruise ship, after a woman fell to her death from a Caribbean cruise ship balcony, landing on fellow passenger below.

