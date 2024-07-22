One of Britain's oldest cricket clubs bans players from hitting sixes after neighbours complain of damaged property

22 July 2024

One of Britain's oldest cricket clubs bans players from hitting sixes after neighbours complain of damaged property
One of Britain's oldest cricket clubs bans players from hitting sixes after neighbours complain of damaged property.

By Christian Oliver

A West Sussex cricket club has banned players from hitting sixes, after complaints from neighbours of smashed house windows and damaged parked cars.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Southwick and Shoreham Cricket Club in West Sussex, one of the UK's oldest cricket clubs which was formed in 1790, said it has been forced to amend the laws of the game after flying balls damaged property around the ground.

A six, a maximum, is awarded in cricket when a batter hits the ball over the boundary without it bouncing first.

But players at The Green in Southwick have been told they will only be able to score a four, ensuring the ball hits the ground first.

If they do attempt to hit a six, they will be awarded no runs.

But should they make the error a second time, their innings will be cut to an end and they will be given out.

Spectators at a village cricket ground
Spectators at a village cricket ground. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Piccadilly line to partially close for 16 days in August causing major disruption for commuters and Arsenal fans

Read More: Just Stop Oil threatens to disrupt summer holiday plans with latest airport campaign

Mark Broxup, the Southwick club treasurer, told MailOnline: “We took the proactive decision to ban sixes at the ground after a few incidents in the past when cars, houses and even roofs were damaged.

“We don’t want to have to pay costly insurance or have any legal claims against us so it seemed a sensible thing to do.

”But the move has caused dismay among players."

But some players were unhappy, believing the maximum was an integral and joyous part of the sport.

Others said tinkering with the rules was wrong and that health and safety and insurance companies were hampering their enjoyment of the game.

One player said those who buy a house next to a cricket ground should have expected the odd flying cricket balls in their garden.

Southwick and Shoreham Cricket Club was formed in the later 1700s under the reign of King George III.

The club has long played on its ground, known as The Green, but the area is particularly small and is surrounded by residential properties.

They have previously erected nets around the pitch to prevent balls from escaping, but they have been too short to prevent damage.

Modern bats are cited as the reason for the issue and increase in damage around the ground.

The short white ball game has also encouraged players to score more boundaries than the village game has traditionally.

