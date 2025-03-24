Cricket star on life support after heart attack during match

Tamim Iqbal was rushed to hospital after suffering a heart attack. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Cricket legend Tamim Iqbal has been placed on life support after suffering a heart attack during a match.

The former Essex star and ex-Bangladesh captain complained about having chest pains following the coin toss and fielded for one over before leaving the pitch.

He was playing at Mohammedan Sporting Club's Dhaka Premier League fixture against Shinepukur Cricket Club on Monday.

Tamim left the field and went to the KPJ Specialised Hospital and Nursing Home to see doctors.

He returned to the ground and was due to be taken to a different hospital by air ambulance.

Bangladesh's captain Tamim Iqbal in action in 2023. Picture: Getty

But he suffered medical complications and was rushed back to the original hospital in critical condition.

Tests confirmed he had a blockage in his arteries.

Debashis Chowdhury, Bangladesh Cricket Board's medical officer, told AFP: "He suffered a heart attack. What I know so far is that his heart started to function better."

Medics said in a bulletin later: “He returned to us in a critical condition. We can call it a heart attack, and we subsequently did an angiogram and angioplasty to remove the blockage. The medical procedure has gone smoothly. He is currently under observation. The swift coordination between the medical staff at BKSP and the hospital ensured Tamim was treated quickly."

Tamim is being treated at a hospital on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh.