Cricketer Alex Hales apologises for 'foolish and reckless' blackface photo

By Sophie Barnett

English cricketer Alex Hales has apologised for an "incredibly disrespectful" photo of him appearing in blackface at a party in 2009.

An image has emerged of the former England batter attending a fancy dress party as Tupac Shakur more than 10 years ago.

In an Instagram video, Hales admitted his decision to wear blackface was "foolish and reckless".

The matter is being investigated by the England and Wales Cricket Board and by his club Nottinghamshire.

The county were already investigating a claim made by racism whistleblower Azeem Rafiq to MPs on Tuesday in relation to the naming of Hales' dog.

