18-Year-Old Girl Knocked Unconscious For Telling Man She Wasn't Interested

A teenager was punched unconscious after she told a man who followed her from a nightclub: “I’m sorry, I’m not interested.”

Gabrielle Walsh and her friend Kyle McKeown, both 18, were attacked as they left a club in Manchester’s gay village last Saturday on July 13.

Teenager Gabrielle Walsh was on a night out when a gang of men followed her out of Club Bloom in Manchester City Centre.

The moment 18-year-old Gabrielle Walsh was punched to the ground. Picture: GMP

The video shows Gabrielle trying to move her friend away from the group of men before one lashes out and hits her friend and also knocks her to the ground.

Speaking to the media Gabrielle said: “I was saying to Kyle: ‘Let’s go’. Then he hit me - he fully knocked me out. When I woke up I was on the floor and the three of them had jumped on Kyle as well.”

Police wish to speak to these three men. Picture: GMP

Chief Inspector Cherie Buttle of GMP’s City Centre Division said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack upon a young woman who was simply minding her own business during a night out.

“We are determined to find those responsible for this cowardly assault and would appeal to anyone who has information to come forward as soon as possible.