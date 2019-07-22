18-Year-Old Girl Knocked Unconscious For Telling Man She Wasn't Interested

22 July 2019, 12:58

A teenager was punched unconscious after she told a man who followed her from a nightclub: “I’m sorry, I’m not interested.”

Gabrielle Walsh and her friend Kyle McKeown, both 18, were attacked as they left a club in Manchester’s gay village last Saturday on July 13.

Teenager Gabrielle Walsh was on a night out when a gang of men followed her out of Club Bloom in Manchester City Centre.

The moment 18-year-old Gabrielle Walsh was punched to the ground
The moment 18-year-old Gabrielle Walsh was punched to the ground. Picture: GMP

The video shows Gabrielle trying to move her friend away from the group of men before one lashes out and hits her friend and also knocks her to the ground.

Speaking to the media Gabrielle said: “I was saying to Kyle: ‘Let’s go’. Then he hit me - he fully knocked me out. When I woke up I was on the floor and the three of them had jumped on Kyle as well.”

Police wish to speak to these three men
Police wish to speak to these three men. Picture: GMP

Chief Inspector Cherie Buttle of GMP’s City Centre Division said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack upon a young woman who was simply minding her own business during a night out.

“We are determined to find those responsible for this cowardly assault and would appeal to anyone who has information to come forward as soon as possible.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

New maritime protection mission after Iran seizure of UK-flagged tanker

Jo Swinson elected new Liberal Democrat leader

Vandals spray paint graves in Denmark with Satanic '666' graffiti

Chloe Wiegand: Toddler's family grapples with 'unfathomable' loss after fall from cruise ship

Carl Beech: Former nurse convicted of lying about VIP paedophile ring

The News Explained

Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street

Boris Johnson's Inbox: The Five Key Things The New PM Will Need To Do
Boris Johnson v Jeremy Hunt

The New Prime Minister: Full Timings For When Boris Johnson Or Jeremy Hunt Will Be Next PM
Rising temperatures can cause an increase in swarms of flying ants

Flying Ant Day: When Is It And Why Does It Happen?

Barack Obama and Donald Trump

Twitter Compares Trump To Obama With Brutal Hashtag #ObamaWasBetterAt
James O'Brien spoke to the journalist who asked the WTO what trading on WTO rules is like

The Truth About What Britain's WTO Trading Rules Will Be - From Man Who Spoke To WTO Chief