Moment 98-Year-Old Woman Seriously Injured During M&S Robbery

This is the moment a mugger left a 98-year-old woman seriously injured after he grabbed her bag in a Marks and Spencer store in Canterbury.

In CCTV footage released of the incident, the mugger can be seen sneaking up on his elderly victim before grabbing her handbag on July 31st earlier this year.

The victim's relatives had left the woman alone momentarily next to her shopping trolley as they grabbed some groceries in the Canterbury store.

According to Kent Police, Spencer grabbed the victim's handbag, telling her "I need this - I’m unemployed" and as the woman tried to retrieve her bag, she fell to the ground.

The victim sustained serious injuries from the incident including a cracked pelvis, a broken collarbone, and bruising. She now requires ongoing care and treatment.

The mugger, now known to be Martin Spencer, fled the scene but was later arrested by Kent Police after they had circulated a CCTV image of him.

The 61-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count of robbery at Canterbury Crown Court and has been sentenced to 32 months in prison.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Keith Rochford said that this was a crime fueled by greed and an over-inflated sense of worth.

“Martin chose what he thought would be an easy target, claiming his need was greater than hers, and did not expect his victim to show such courage against him. He stole her handbag, and only dropped it when staff came to the victim’s aid,” he said.