Armed Police Swoop On Drug Gang Suspects In Dramatic Video

Dramatic body-cam footage has been released of the moment armed police swooped on a group of suspected drug dealers.

Officers demanded the men lay in the road after pulling them over in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It’s after detectives received a tip-off from a member of the public who spotted a group acting suspiciously in two cars in Sparkhill, Birmingham.

The first car, a Mercedes, was pulled over with two machetes and a bundle of cash found inside, police said.

The dramatic arrest was caught on one of the police officer's body-cams. Picture: West Midlands Police

Three men were arrested, two from Leicester aged 18 and 23, plus a 25-year-old from Alum Rock - on suspicion of weapons possession and money laundering.

In another instance, a police car was rammed when they tried to pull over a red Astra, injuring one officer.

Four men were arrested, including a 22-year-old who tried to flee the scene.

Another man, 33, a 26-year-old and 21-year-old were also detained.

The group are being held under the same offences, plus dangerous driving and failing to stop and the scene of a collision.