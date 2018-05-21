The Astonishing Moment A Motorist Brazenly Drives Into The Path Of Marathon Runners

Warning: This video contains explicit language.

This motorist was so impatient she brazenly drove through a road closure into the path of marathon runners.

A motorist in Plymouth was caught on camera driving through a road closure, straight into the path of marathon runners.

The astonishing video shows the driver being confronted by a member of the public who tells her she can not drive down this road while hundreds of marathon participants run past.

As he stands in front of the car, she pulls off and drives into the path of runners, forcing them to take evasive action.

"I'm going very slowly," the driver shouts.

"I have tried to get out every which way."

But members of the public trying to stop her shout back: "You can't get out anyway, it's blocked!"

A man battles with the driver to stop her driving onto the marathon route. Picture: Youtube / UKBOB

The incident appears to take place near the Mayflower House Art Gallery close to the 2 mile point along the route.

After crossing the path of several runners, the driver stops the car to a mob of angry members of public.

A man from Plymouth City Council approached the driver and ordered her to stop the car.

He can be heard saying: "Don't you move until I tell you to."

As she protests her reasoning for driving onto the route, the man repeats: "Stay there."

