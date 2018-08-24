London Burglar Accidentally Knocks Out Accomplice During Failed Break-In

CCTV footages captures the hilarious moment a hapless burglar knocks out his own partner with a brick.

The clip starts with three men riding up to a commercial premises in London on a motorbike just before midnight on 8th August.

While one man stays on the bike, the other two jump off and prepare to break in.

One man approaches the window and starts hitting it with a brick on.

But his accomplice throws his own brick at the window and rather than smashing the glass, it simply bounces off and hits his partner in the face, knocking him unconscious.

Picture: Platform Press

While the thug tries to revive his friend, a security guard appears and tries to collar the burglar but he manages to jump back onto the bike before fleeing.

The security guard checks on the fallen man's condition and rolls him into the recovery position.

The clip bares similarities to another incident which happened in China earlier this.

Two Chinese men were labelled the "world's dumbest burglars" when one knocked the other unconscious.

Shanghai Police captioned the video: "If all thieves were like this, police wouldn’t have to work overtime."