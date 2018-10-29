CCTV Of Woman Dragged to Ground And Mugged

Leicestershire Police have released CCTV footage of the moment a woman was dragged to the floor and mugged, in an appeal for help from the public.

In the footage, the 42 year old woman can be seen walking along Seymour Street at around 8pm on Wednesday 12th September when she is approached from behind by a man who attempts to steal her handbag.

As the man tries to grab her handbag, the woman falls to the ground and then appears to try to fight the thief off. A struggle ensues for a few seconds, but the man eventually manages to grab hold of the victim's handbag and make off with it.

The woman had seen the man standing on nearby Conduit street before the incident took place and it is believed that he may be local to the area.

Leicestershire police have asked for witnesses to come forward if they saw a man acting suspiciously before or after the attack. Anyone who can help the investigation has been asked to contact them via calling 101, or sending a private message to their Facebook or Twitter accounts, quoting incident number 18000437839.