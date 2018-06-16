CCTV Catches Moment Man "Upskirts" Woman In Supermarket

Supermarket CCTV catches the moment a man crouches down behind a woman and takes a photograph up her skirt.

The act, known as "upskirting", is at the centre of a row within the Conservative party as one of its MPs blocked a bill which aimed to land anybody caught with a prison sentence.

The private members bill was being heard in the Commons on Friday when Sir Christopher called an objection.

The bill, which had cross-party support including ministers, was expected to get the nod through the Commons.

MPs across all parties have criticised the objection.

Theresa May said: "Upskirting is an invasion of privacy which leaves victims feeling degraded and distressed."I am disappointed the bill didn't make progress in the Commons today, and I want to see these measures pass through Parliament, with government support, soon."

Justice Secretary David Gauke tweeted: "The Government supported today's Bill on 'up-skirting'.

"Disappointed that no progress today - the law needs to be reformed. But it will be."

Some of the youngest victims of upskirting have been as young as 10 years old.

Scotland already has a specific law against upskirting already, while victims in England and Wales have to mount challenges through other law, such as outraging public decency or harassment.