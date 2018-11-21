CCTV: Hunt For Yobs Who Threw Lit Fireworks Into Busy Pub

Police are on the hunt for four yobs who threw lit fireworks into the bar of a busy pub.

CCTV footage released today by West Midlands Police shows the shocking attack unfold on Halloween.

CCTV captured the incident as it happened. Picture: West Midlands Police

Luckily, nobody was hurt but the explosions caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

A traffic cone was also chucked into The Shireland Pub in Smethwick before the gang ran off just after 6pm.

PC Sohaib Bin-Tariq who is investigating the incident, said: “I know that someone out there knows exactly who carried out this totally irresponsible and dangerous stunt.

“I’m appealing directly to those people, and urge them to come forward."