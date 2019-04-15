Shocking CCTV Shows Window Cleaner Stealing From Pensioner With Dementia

15 April 2019, 14:52

A window cleaner has been jailed after being caught red-handed on CCTV stealing from a woman with dementia.

Matthew Lewis, from Ferndale, South Wales, initially denied taking money out of the 86-year-old victim's purse but was caught on video rummaging through her purse.

The victim's family had installed CCTV in her house as they'd become suspicious of his regular visits, as he was only supposed to clean the windows once a month, but his name had been mentioned in the log of carers who called at the address.

Matthew Lewis was caught on CCTV going through the pensioner's purse
Matthew Lewis was caught on CCTV going through the pensioner's purse. Picture: South Wales Police

The 33-year-old was sentenced to five years in prison at Merthyr Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary.

Detective Constable Ann Stevens, said: "The family’s trust was put in Matthew to provide a simple service to a very vulnerable member of the community.

"He abused that trust and simply could not resist his temptation - I believe he befriended with the aim of taking full advantage of her.

The 33-year-old has now been jailed for five years
The 33-year-old has now been jailed for five years. Picture: South Wales Police

"Luckily, the victim’s family and her neighbours were vigilant enough to take action and the measures they put in place led to Lewis’ conviction.

“He is now paying for his dishonesty in prison, where he has plenty of time to reflect on his actions which have caused considerable distress to the victim’s family."

