Dangerous Driver Rolls Mercedes After Illegal Street Race And Police Chase

This is the moment a Mercedes driver rolled his car after reaching 90mph as he tried to outrun police who had spotted him illegally racing.

Jamil Khan’s car hit another vehicle before his overturned and slid down the road on its roof.

Three minutes earlier, he and a BMW driver had raced away from traffic lights on the Hagley Road, reaching speeds of 75mph.

Police dashcam footage shows he eventually hit 90mph in a 30mph zone before overtaking on a blind bend, hitting a Fiesta head on and rolling the car on the canal bridge on where it finally came to rest outside City Hospital.

His front seat passenger suffered minor injuries, as did the driver of the Fiesta that Khan had hit and written off.

The car left the road and rolled after hitting another vehicle head on. Picture: West Midlands Police

When police officers arrested Khan they said smelled strongly of alcohol, but refused to allow a blood sample to be analysed following the crash, just before 11pm on 23 July last year.

Khan, of Rood End Road, Smethwick, was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court for 26 months and banned from driving for four years after being found guilty of dangerous driving, failing to allow a sample to be analysed and disqualified driving.