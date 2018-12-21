Driver Ploughs Car Into Nightclub Door Staff After Being Kicked Out

This is the shocking moment that a man deliberately mounted the pavement and ploughed into nightclub bouncers in Bournemouth after being kicked out.

As the video starts, Dodson can be seen driving his Vauxhall Corsa toward the nightclub at speed.

He deliberately mounts the pavement and crashes through the club's metal barriers and can be seen colliding with the victim at speed.

This is the moment the driver ploughed into door staff. Picture: Dorset Police

Another camera angle shows the victim being thrown into the air and then crashing back down to the ground.

Astonishingly, the victim escaped with only minor cuts and bruises.

The victim is thrown into the air before crashing back down to the ground. Picture: Dorset Police

A camera further down the street then captures the moment the car collides with a lamp post and Dodson attempts to get out of the vehicle and run away.

However, passing members of the public who witnessed the incident chased after Dodson and restrained him before police officers arrived.

The driver then crashed into a lamppost while trying to escape. Picture: Dorset Police

Shailem Dodson, 20, has now been jailed after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, drink driving and assault by beating.

He was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday 20th December 2018 to 16 months in prison. He was also handed a three-year driving ban.

Dodson had punched a member of door staff on the pavement outside the club before being kicked out.

He had then walked off down the street, making his way back to the Winter Gardens car park, where he collected his car and subsequently launched the attack.

A breathalyser test at a police station a few hours discovered he had 57 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath. Back calculations suggested that Dodson had 88 micrograms of alcohol in his breath at the time of the collision. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Detective Constable Laura McQueen, of Bournemouth CID, said: "I wish to praise the actions of the members of the public and other door staff who were able to restrain Dodson so he could be arrested.

"Dodson made the reckless decision to get behind the wheel after he had been drinking. He was clearly not in a fit state to drive and his actions could have resulted in far more serious or even fatal consequences."