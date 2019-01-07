Fury As Boy Accused Of Breaking Police Officer's Nose Allowed Out On Bail

A teenage boy who allegedly randomly attacked a police officer and breaking his nose has been allowed out on bail.

Police have let out their frustration after a 17-year-old was granted bail after allegedly attacking a police officer on New Years Day.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the teenager striking an officer in the street, breaking his nose.

The officer was described in local media as 'one of the nicest blokes on the job' and for the accused to be allowed bail 'is a joke'.

The moment a 17-year-old boy allegedly attacks a police officer is captured on CCTV. Picture: Unknown

The youth was charged with serious assault of a police officer before being bailed at Southport Magistrate Court on January 2nd.

Ian Leavers, the Queensland Police Union president, has called for mandatory sentencing for assaults on police.

"When we see these vicious unprovoked attacks against police, particularly by juveniles, only for those same juveniles to get bail, we as police know the system is broke," he said.

"Mandatory custodial sentences for those who assault police and emergency services workers is the only answer."