Have-A-Go Hero Chases Down Sex Attack Suspect And Tackles Him To Ground

Police have released footage of the moment a have-a-go hero chased and tackled a man suspected of sexually assaulting women in London.

The man is wanted after three female victims were targeted in violent attacks at the beginning of April.

In the first instance, which happened at about 8pm on 3rd April, a 25-year-old woman was kicked by a man who tried to talk to her but she was wearing headphones.

He then began swearing at her and gesticulating towards her before running off along Tottenham Green East.

The second attack happened a day later at about 10:20am when another woman, 27, was approached from behind on Philip Lane and sexually assaulted.

A have-a-go hero filmed the moment he chased down the suspect. Picture: Met Police

The suspect then punched her in the face before running off towards Tottenham High Road.

Five minutes later, a third victim, 20, was also approached from behind on Philip Lane and sexually assaulted.

The man then punched the woman five times, hitting her upper body and face.

The incident was seen by a passing motorist, who filmed the moment he chased the suspect and tackled him to the ground - as seen in the video above.

In all of the offences, the suspect is described as a black male of slim to medium build.

Det Insp Paul Ridley said: “All the offences are clearly sexually motivated and the random nature, additional violence and aggressive behaviour by the assailant towards these young women is concerning.

“The incidents have occurred within a very close proximity, two in the same street within minutes of each other. The women were understandably left extremely distraught.

“The mobile phone footage captures the male wearing a distinctive red baseball hat, blue jeans, white trainers with a black leather rucksack on his back.

"He is also carrying at least one sports racquet and a protective cover made by the company ‘Pro Baseline’ which appears to be for a tennis racquet.

"If you put all these clues together and believe you know this man, I need you to come forward as a priority.

“There is always a possibility that the suspect may have followed other women in the area, perhaps making only minimal or even no contact.

"I would therefore urge anyone who may have been assaulted but has not reported it, or who has seen a male matching the description of the attacker to approach the investigation team. You may hold vital information.”