Shocking Moment Homeless Man Is Kicked To The Ground In "Senseless Attack"

22 May 2019, 12:42

Police have launched a manhunt after a homeless man was kicked to the ground during a "violent and senseless attack."

City of London Police released the shocking footage of the thug attacking the man outside the Dilieto Sandwich Bar on Fleet Street in March.

The video appears to show a man in a white shirt leave the queue for the sandwich bar and launch a flurry of kicks at the vulnerable man, including several kicks while the man is on the floor.

Onlookers watch as the incident occurs.
Onlookers watch as the incident occurs. Picture: City of London Police

Investigating officer PC Sam Lowe said: "This was a violent and senseless attack on a vulnerable person.

“The attacker was queueing up outside the sandwich shop along with many other people."

Officers have urged anyone with information on the incident, which occurred at about 12.20pm on March 28, to come forward.

