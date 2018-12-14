Hunt For Car Thief Who Run Over Police Officer And Fled Along Railings

Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a suspected car thief drove into a police officer, leaving him seriously injured.

The driver managed to escape in a stolen BMW by reversing on two wheels along a safety barrier.

It happened just after 8:50 pm on November 29th in Accrington.

The car suddenly reversed into the police car and officer after being approached.

The officer was left with serious injuries and required surgery.

Detective Sergeant Phil McGauley said: “This is being treated as a deliberate attack on a police officer trying to detain the driver of a stolen vehicle.

“The car was taken from a burglary at an address in Accrington in the early hours of the 29th.”