Hunt For Man Who Randomly Slashed Woman’s Bottom With Sharp Object

Detectives have released CCTV of the moment a man crept up behind a woman and slashed her across the bottom with a sharp object - before walking away.

Police believe the incident, which happened in Westminster, London, on 28th October, was a random attack.

The victim, who is in her 20s, was entering a flat on Craven Terrace when she was assaulted.

She was left with a superficial wound which required hospital treatment.

The suspect is described as medium to tall build and was wearing a big jack and a hat at the time.

Detective Constable Yousuf Bhamjee said: "This assault has had a significant impact on the victim. I am appealing for anyone with information to get in touch with us on 020 7321 7620."