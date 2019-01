Hunt For Man Who Violently Mugged Pensioner In Broad Daylight

Police are on the hunt for a man after a woman in her 90s was violently mugged as she walked down a road.

The shocking incident took place in Edgbaston, West Midlands, last Thursday.

The man made off with the pensioner’s handbag as he wrestled her to the floor.

Luckily, she was not badly hurt.

Anybody with information is asked to phone 101 quoting 20BW/20120R/19.