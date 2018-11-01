London Crime: Brazen Thieves Tow Away Parked Car In Broad Daylight

Astonishing CCTV shows a pair of brazen thieves steal a parked London car by towing it away in broad daylight.

The remarkable clip was filmed on a neighbour’s CCTV down one road in Golders Green last month.

It shows a truck pull up in front of the family car before a hooded man and attaches a large hook to it.

The astonishing incident was caught on a neighbour's CCTV. Picture: SWNS

A resident of the street, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It’s just shocking.

“It’s a residential street and the sheer speed they did it in made it even more shocking.

“Now I’m always going to make sure I park in a spot so a lorry isn’t able to reverse into it.”

A spokesman for Metropolitan police said: "The theft of a car was reported on The Drive, Golders Green between October 8 and 22.

"Our investigations are ongoing."