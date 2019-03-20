Man At Cashpoint Narrowly Avoids Death After 100mph Drug-Driver Crashes Into Wall

Chilling CCTV shows the moment a pedestrian avoided death by a matter of inches after a drug-driver crashed into a wall following a 100mph police chase.

Louis Moore, 21, took officers on a high-speed pursuit through Birmingham on January 4th last year.

He hit eye-watering speeds through residential roads before losing control of a stolen Ford Fiesta.

The heart-stopping moment was caught on CCTV. Picture: West Midlands Police

The video, released by West Midlands Police, shows the car hurtling towards a bystander as he withdrew cash from an ATM.

The pedestrian managed to jump out of the way at the last seconds as Moore smashed the vehicle into a Kwik Fit garage.

Louis Moor has now been jailed. Picture: West Midlands Police

The pedestrian was checked over by police before returning to the cash machine to collect his money.

Moore, of Northfield, Birmingham, was found to be over the twice the permitted cannabis level for drivers and only had a provisional licence.

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years and disqualified from driving for four years and three months at Birmingham Crown Court last Thursday.