Man Caught On CCTV Hurling Poppy Wreaths Into The Road

A drunk man who threw 50 poppy wreaths from a war memorial on to the road has been jailed for eight weeks.

Ashwani Kumar, aged 54, was caught on CCTV launching the tributes in Swindon town centre on 12th January.

His actions caused “upset, disgust and shock” amongst the local community, police said.

Kumar, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to outraging public decency.

He was also ordered to pay £115 to fund victim services.

The shocking incident was caught on CCTV. Picture: Wiltshire Police

Superintendent Adrian Burt said: "Kumar's actions have quite understandably shocked our local community and caused a lot of upset, disgust and shock.

"While intoxicated, he has ripped a large number of wreaths from the cenotaph and thrown them around - a completely mindless act of vandalism, showing no respect for those servicemen and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

"We completely understand that tensions are running high as a result of this incident and we would urge people to please remember that this was the act of an individual who has now been reprimanded for his actions."