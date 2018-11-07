Man Chased And Attacked By Machete Gang As He Dropped Mum At Doctors

Warning: This video contains graphic content.

A man was left with horrifying injuries when he was chased down and attacked by a machete gang as he dropped his mother off at the doctors.

CCTV shows the victim, 23, ploughing through a wall before three men jumped out of a following car and attacked him with a 12-inch blade.

The attackers have since been jailed for a total of 43 years following the attack in Birmingham on 22 May.

The victim crashed into a wall when he was chased down by the gang. Picture: West Midlands Police

Knifeman Amir Hussain stabbed the victim in the arm and sliced him across the stomach.

He, and brothers Zain Islam and Hussan Yousaf then sped off from the scene as members of the public came to the victim's aid.

The victim was unable to provide a motive attack, which was described by police as “savage”.

“The Fiat 4x4 passed the victim’s Audi Q7 moments after he set off to take his mum to the doctor. It reversed at speed for about 200 metres before swinging into a driveway and giving chase,” Detective Constable Darren English said.

Hussain, Islam and Yousaf have all been jailed. Picture: West Midlands Police

“He pleaded with the men - who he knew from the local area - for calm and urged them not to hurt his mother. But Hussain immediately began hitting out with the machete.

“The victim was placed in an induced coma and thankfully pulled through following surgery - but he has been left with scarring and the psychological impact of such a traumatic event.”

And at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday Hussain, from Bordesley Green, was jailed for 17 years while Islam and Yousaf, both from Bankes Road in Small Heath, were handed 13 year sentences.