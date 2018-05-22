Petrol Station Fight Ends With Man Being Hit Over Head With A Shovel

A driver filmed the moment a brawl at a petrol station escalated when one of the men was hit over the head with a shovel.

The footage, filmed at an Esso garage in Greenwich, shows one of the men hurling a brick as the other whacks him over the head with a shovel.

A man is hit over the head with a shovel in a brawl at a petrol station. Picture: Deadline News

But the man in khaki appears unfazed as he lunges at the other man to put him in a headlock.

Four other men, one wielding a brick in each hand, join the brawl and pull at each other in an attempt to break up the fight.

The footage ends as some of the men stand just outside the petrol station, and the brick wielding man storms back into the garage.

The Metropolitan Police said they had no reports lodged with them at the time and date of the incident.