Shocking CCTV Shows Moment Knife-Wielding Man Chased Down And Attacks Cyclist

This is the moment a cyclist threw his bike at a knife-wielding man as he escaped being attacked.

A Londoner who admitted wielding a knife and slashing a cyclist in Leicester has been jailed for four years.

22-year-old Cecil Samba was sentenced for attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article after the unprovoked attack in March this year.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the moment Mr Samba chased down the unidentified cyclist, who escapes after throwing his cyclist at his attacker.

The cyclist throws his bike at the attacker in an attempt to escape. Picture: Leicestershire Police

Mr Samba, of Conisborough Crescent in Lewisham, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to Section 18 attempted wounding with intent and threatening a person with a blade/pointed article in a public place.

PC Suhaib Khalid said: “This is yet another example of the damage that can be done when a decision is made to carry a knife. Samba is a young man who now faces many years in prison because of his actions that day.

“Samba carried out an unprovoked attack on a man in a busy city street, and despite extensive enquiries to locate the victim, he remains unidentified."