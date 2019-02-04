Masked Teenager Robs Commuters At Knifepoint On London Train

This disturbing CCTV footage shows a young man pulling on a mask bearing the picture of a skull before he robs two boys at knifepoint on board a train in London.

A young male, wearing a black jacket, dark trousers, and a horrifying mask, was filmed walking down the train carriage towards the CCTV camera before pulling a knife from his pocket.

Another camera angle then captures the man from behind as he robs two innocent commuters at knifepoint.

The teenager wore a mask which bore the image of a skull. Picture: British Transport Police

He can be seen leaning over his victims as he demands their valuable possessions.

According to the victims, Tyron Franka, 18, said “you’re getting ganked” then showed the victims the knife and told them to hand over their possessions in November last year.

He was jailed for five years at Croydon Crown Court on Monday 21 January for a series of offences where he had threatened and robbed passengers.

He was caught on camera robbing innocent passengers at knife-point. Picture: British Transport Police

British Transport Police DS Joanna Montague, said: “This case is an excellent example of the strength that CCTV plays in bringing offenders to justice."

Franka, of Gomshall Gardens in Kenley, Croydon, was also videoed on Sunday 28 October robbing a victim of an Armani bag between Purley Oaks and Kenley stations, he threatened to stab the victim but no knife was seen.

The next day he snatched a phone from a victim on board a train at Kenley station. When the victim asked for it back he is reported to have said “skidaddle before I get a knife out.” Again, no knife was seen.

On Sunday 4 November he robbed the two boys at knifepoint while wearing the black mask with a skull printed on the front.

He was arrested the following Saturday. The stolen items, the kitchen knife and the black mask were found in his bedroom.