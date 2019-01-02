Moped Pair Crash Into Pavement During Bungled Police Getaway

2 January 2019, 15:05 | Updated: 2 January 2019, 15:19

Comical footage has been released of the moment a pair of moped riders crashed into the pavement while trying to flee from police.

Onboard dash-cam from inside a police car captured the bungled getaway which unfolded in Chaddesden, Derbyshire, at about 10pm on New Year’s Day.

The bungled getaway was caught on camera on New Year's Day. Picture: Derbyshire Police

Officers had followed the bike after it was spotted without a number plate and the passing without a helmet.

However, the pair tried to evade police - but completely fluffed the escape.

After pulling a wheelie, they crashed into a kerb and tumbled onto the floor.

The pair, did, however manage to escape on foot and are now being sought by Derbyshire Police.

In a tweet, the force's roads policing unit wrote: "Imagine the conversation went something like this ‘Quick bruv, let me ride, I’ll get us away from the bizzies’.

"Imbeciles. Unfortunately quicker on their feet than us but bike #Seized."

