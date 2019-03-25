Shocking Moment Passengers Try To Break Open Locked Train Door

This is the moment a distressed woman screamed "he's going to stab him" after trying to break out of a locked train carriage.

Two passengers were filmed trying to kick open a locked door on a train stood stationary on a platform in London.

Video footage shows the moment a woman furiously banged on the carriage door, calling out for help.

But other passengers who appeared fed up with the commotion called out for the pair to move to a different carriage, with one shouting out: "We've got places to go, get off the train!"

Passengers try to kick open a locked train door after screaming 'he's going to stab him'. Picture: Twitter / dmoonuk

The man repeatedly kicked the door and shouted out for it to be opened, before the woman grabbed him by his shirt as he approached another passenger.

"Open the door, he's gonna stab him," she shouted.

At that point the doors opened, and the commotion spilled out onto the platform where they were greeted by officers.

