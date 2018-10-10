Moment Police Stormed Bedroom As Abusive Husband Threatened To Kill Wife

Police bodycam footage shows the moment officers stormed a bedroom as an abusive husband stood over his wife and threatened to kill her.

Christopher Jansons, 62, of Bridgewater, has been jailed following the incident in Somerset.

The victim could be heard struggling and shouting for help as officers entered the property on 26th May.

A body-worn camera captured the moment police stormed the bedroom. Picture: Avon & Somerset Police

Earlier in the day Jansons had secretly recorded his wife discussing their relationship with a friend, police say.

He later confronted her by taking away her phone and stopped her from leaving the bedroom.

However, the victim managed to covertly call the police on another phone.

She provided her address before hiding the phone and leaving the line open.

Christopher Jansons has now been jailed for two years eight months. Picture: Avon & Somerset Police

When police arrived, the 62-year-old could be seen standing over his wife as she laid on the floor.

Janson was jailed for two years eight months after admitting to falsely imprisoning and threatening to kill his wife.

Det Con Mark Humphrey said: “Christopher Jansons could not accept his marriage had broken down and took his anger out on his wife.

“In that moment she was terrified of the man she had spent the majority of her life with and I shudder to think what could have happened if she wasn’t able to call us on a hidden phone.

The incident occurred back in May this year. Picture: Avon & Somerset Police

“There are no excuses for domestic abuse and I’d urge anyone who is subjected to it, whether it be physical or emotional abuse, to speak to someone.

“If you contact us we will take any report seriously and investigate any offences with the utmost care and sensitivity. You are not alone – we will there for you every step of the way.”