Police Car Rammed During High Speed Pursuit Through Norfolk

Dash cam footage captured a car ramming into a police vehicle twice before a high speed chase through North Norfolk.

The incident occurred on 1st February 2018 and started when police received reports of two burglaries in the Binham and Warham area of North Norfolk.

A witness then spotted a vehicle linked to the crime and phoned the police.

The officers caught up with the vehicle and followed it into a nearby Morrisons supermarket where two passengers jumped out the vehicle and fled on foot.

The car then reversed into the police car before driving away from the scene.

During the chase, the car rams the police car for a second time when the officers catch up.

The car reversed into the police car before fleeing the scene. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

However, the 20 minute pursuit was abandoned as the vehicle entered the grounds of Taverham Hall School.

The car was later found crashed with several stolen items found nearby which had been thrown over a hedge.

Shady Coates was later identified by police officers and arrested on 24th April 2018.

He was charged with burglary, dangerous driving, disqualified driving, no insurance, and failing to stop and was remanded into custody.

On Monday 10th September, Mr Coates was sentenced for dangerous driving, no insurance, disqualified driving and imprisoned for 16 months and given a 40 month driving ban.

All of the stolen property (except one rucksack) was recovered and returned to their owners.

Watch the dramatic footage above.