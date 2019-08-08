Watch The Moment Police Dog Max Chomps Down On A Fleeing Suspect

A police dog has been praised by a top officer after taking down a dangerous driver as he ran through a field in a bid to escape police.

24-year-old Darrell Patterson was convicted at court after being stopped in his tracks by PD Max in January this year.

He was driving a Vauxhall Zafira through Gateshead in January when police signalled for him to stop.

But he refused to pull over and led police on a dangerous, high-speed pursuit which led to him dumping his car and running off.

But, he was arrested a short time later after the police helicopter helped guide dog handler PC Adam Fegan to the suspect.

Police Dog Max. Picture: Northumbria Police

He let PD Max off his leash and the five-year-old Dutch Herder was seen on helicopter footage racing through the field and tackling Patterson to the ground.

He was later arrested by police and charged with dangerous driving after receiving treatment in hospital for dog bites to his arm.

Patterson, of Dale View Gardens, Crawcrook, admitted the offence and on Wednesday he was handed a nine-month suspended prison sentence at Newcastle Crown Court.

Police Dog Max detains the suspect. Picture: Northumbria Police

Following the case, Superintendent Helena Barron praised PD Max and the officers involved in the high-speed pursuit.

Supt Barron, head of Northumbria Police's Operation Department, said: "This was a high speed pursuit that could have led to a serious collision.

"Patterson drove through red lights, on the wrong side of the road and repeatedly broke the speed limit before abandoning his vehicle.

"He thought he could evade capture but thanks to brilliant teamwork between officers on the ground, the NPAS helicopter and our Dog Section he was brought in to custody.

"PD Max in particular was determined not to let this offender escape justice and the helicopter footage really shows how vital he was in this search.

"If you try and run from police then you should expect to be captured, particularly when we are in a position to deploy our dogs."

Police Dog Max hones in on the suspect. Picture: Northumbria Police

Patterson also admitted driving with no insurance and driving without a licence at Newcastle Crown Court at an earlier hearing.

As well as the suspended sentence, he was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and handed a community order and a three-year driving ban.