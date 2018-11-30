Police Hunt Callous Thieves Who Stole Poppy Appeal Tin From Hotel

Police are on the hunt for two men after a Poppy Appeal collection was stolen from the front desk at a hotel.

One of the men distracted a receptionist at the Renaissance Hotel near Heathrow Airport by asking for some paper.

As the worker left the front desk, another man approached and took the collection tin.

These are the two men police are trying to identify. Picture: Met Police

The callous incident took place at about 11pm on Friday 9th November.

Det Con Kris Latham said: “I’d appeal to anyone who may know or recognise either of these men to get in touch with us.

“Stealing a Poppy Appeal charity tin, or indeed any charity donation, is a despicable act and we are determined to bring those responsible to justice.

“If you have any information, then call us on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers, which is completely anonymous.”