Hit-And-Run Driver Ploughs Into Man In Wheelchair With Stolen Car

Police are on the hunt for a motorist who ploughed a stolen car into a man using a wheelchair before speeding off.

The victim, in his 60s, was left with life-changing injuries after the crash in Smethwick last week.

He was hit by the stolen grey Skoda as he crossed the road at about 2:20pm on 3rd October.

The shocking incident was filmed on dash-cam by a nearby motorist. Picture: West Midlands Police

Dash-cam footage taken from a nearby vehicle managed to capture the shocking incident unfold.

Officers from West Midlands Police are now trying to track down the suspect.

You can see the footage above.