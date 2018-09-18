Police Hunt Moped Thief Who Mowed Down Child In Hit-And-Run

Warning this video contains upsetting footage.

A nine-year-old boy has been left with serious head injuries after being hit by a moped rider who failed to stop at the scene.

Police are now searching for the rider following the incident in Brighton, Sussex on Sunday.

It’s believed the moped had been stolen and hit the child in Whitehawk Road at about 12:15pm.

Police are now trying to find the person responsible. Picture: Sussex Police

Chilling footage of the incident has since been released with the consent of the child’s family.

It shows the boy being dragged down the road after being hit by the careless rider.

He was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious head injuries.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 quoting serial 502 of 16/09.