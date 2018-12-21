Police Officer Repeatedly Punched In The Head In Shocking Attack

A body-worn camera has captured the moment a man attacked two police officers, repeatedly punching one of them in the head.

The disturbing footage has been released by Lincolnshire Police and took place in North Hykeham earlier this month.

It shows one of the officers being thrown into a bush, with the other being dragged to the floor and hit repeatedly.

She required hospital treatment after suffering facial injuries.

The man has since been convicted following the attack on December 10th.