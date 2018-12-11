Police Officer Run Over Twice While Trying To Pull Over Car Thief

Harrowing footage has been released of the moment a police officer was run over twice as she tried to pull over a car thief.

A pedestrian was also hurt in the incident which happened in Bury, Greater Manchester on 16 May.

Reham Baluch, 32, of no fixed address, and Saqib Kader, 27, of Faraday Avenue, Cheetham Hill have now both been jailed.

PC Nina Foran had been responding to reports a takeaway driver had had his car stolen.

Moments later the stolen vehicle returned to the scene and reversed into the officer as she tried to pull it over.

The incident was captured on CCTV and an officer's body-cam. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Baluch, who was behind the wheel, then accelerated forwards and hit her again.

PC Foran suffered a hand injury after being thrown into a parked car.

A passerby also received minor injuries.

Reham Baluch (left) has been jailed for seven years. Saqib Kader was jailed for 12 months. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Baluch admitted dangerous driving, aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent, assault, attempted assault and driving while disqualified.

He was jailed for seven years.

Passenger Kader was locked up after pleading guilty to aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent.